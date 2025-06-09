Kamikamica backs stronger online safety laws

Former National Taskforce to Address Pornography member Manoa Kamikamica. [Photo: FILE]

Former National Taskforce to Address Pornography member Manoa Kamikamica says Meta’s latest safety measures should be matched by stronger local laws to better protect children online.

The Government MP has welcomed the social media giant’s decision to introduce new tools aimed at tackling harmful content, fake accounts, sextortion and online exploitation across its platforms.

Kamikamica says the move provides an important first line of defence against online threats, particularly as Fiji continues to grapple with concerns around pornography and the exposure of children to harmful online content.

“Certainly, the news that META is introducing new tools that will restrict, I guess, the first line of defence would be very welcome. And hopefully joined with the initiatives that Honorable Tabuya and Honorable Naivalurua are pushing forward around Facebook controls, TikTok controls, etc. This will all create a healthier environment for our children, and that would be a very positive development.”

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Kamikamica says while platform providers are taking greater responsibility for online safety, legislative reforms are also needed to strengthen protections for children and address the wider impacts of pornography and online exploitation.

He says proposed legislative changes were among the key discussions of the National Taskforce to Address Pornography and believes progress is being made.

Kamikamica remains hopeful the reforms will be in place before the end of the current parliamentary term, describing them as crucial to protecting children and addressing the violence and harm often linked to online exploitation.

He says Meta’s latest move, combined with local policy initiatives, could help create a safer digital environment for young people in Fiji.