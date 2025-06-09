World

Burnham targets lower energy bills in first move

Reuters

July 21, 2026 2:17 pm

[Source: Reuters]

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would cut taxes on electricity bills, the first of several early moves to signal his intent to ease a cost-of-living ​crisis and quell anger over successive governments’ failure to bring change.

On his second day in his new job, Burnham said his government would remove the value-added tax from domestic ‌electricity bills from October 1, cutting around £45 from the average annual bill of around £1,862 that households pay.

With bond investors watching closely for how any fiscal support would be paid for, he said the move would be funded by savings from the cancellation of a £1.8 billion ($2.42 billion) digital ID programme, announced on Sunday.

“We’re taking immediate action to cut taxes on energy bills, put more money in people’s pockets and bring back hope,” he said in a statement, having pledged to give people ​more “breathing space” in their lives.

Article continues after advertisement

BURNHAM TRIES TO MOVE QUICKLY TO OFFER SUPPORT

Burnham, a 56-year-old former Greater Manchester mayor, wants to move quickly to show people he is “serious about helping them ​out”.

He said on Monday his early policies might not “take all of the pressure off” people struggling with rising prices and that a longer-term plan would be ⁠set out later in the year.

But his calls for the governing Labour Party to get behind his agenda might have fallen on deaf ears.

An ally of former prime minister Keir Starmer, Darren Jones, ​said the digital ID scheme was unfunded, questioning whether the new leader had the money to cover his policy move on energy bills.

“The government will have to set out how it will pay for ​its new policies at the budget,” he said on X.

Markets are listening keenly to how Burnham and his unexpected pick for finance minister, the former defence secretary John Healey, plan to finance the support, after borrowing costs rose on Monday.

FIRST CABINET MEETING

At his first cabinet meeting of top ministers, Burnham again stressed that fiscal discipline was the touchstone for his new government – a message Healey reinforced.

“We need to look hard at our own budgets, at the reprioritisation that does allow ​us to do more … (to make life) just a bit more affordable for people in the future,” said Healey, who quit as defence minister under Starmer in protest at the lack of funding for the ​sector.

Both Burnham and Healey acknowledged the move on electricity bills might not solve the cost of living crisis, but the finance minister said it “does indicate that we’re offering a bit of help”.

That went some way to answer ‌the criticism ⁠from energy experts, who questioned whether the change would have a deep impact on households, especially when gas prices have risen due to the conflict in the Middle East, making it likely that the price cap on energy bills will rise in October.

Energy bills have been one of the main drivers of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis after the wholesale gas price, which heavily influences British electricity prices, surged after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Conservative government at the time spent billions of pounds to shield households through the energy price guarantee.

But while prices eased from mid-2023, they remain up to 60% higher ​than before the energy crisis.

Ruth Curtice, chief executive ​of the Resolution Foundation, said the move ⁠could benefit higher income families because the cuts were not targeted.

“With bills still set to rise over £150 this October, this money would have been better spent on more targeted support,” she said in a statement.

REVOLVING DOOR OF LEADERS

Burnham has said he will unveil more early policies, telling reporters on Monday he ​wanted his new government “to do some things that people will feel and feel quite quickly”, especially those on the lowest incomes.

It is a ​strategy he hopes can win ⁠back voters to the governing Labour Party and fight a challenge from the populist Reform UK, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage.

There is a lot at stake.

Dubbed the “King of the North” for his dogged defence of Greater Manchester, Burnham is the most popular leader of Britain’s main political parties, for now.

But Britain’s revolving door of prime ministers over the past decade has underlined how quickly parties can move against leaders who are not ⁠seen as delivering ​for voters.

He wants to hit the ground running and in his first speech as prime minister on Monday, Burnham said ​his ambition was to end rough sleeping in Britain.

To ease pressures on families, he is also expected to look at possible caps to bus fares — something he did in Manchester — and other measures, to back up his assertion that “I will put the ​care of people at the heart of everything I do”.

FCCC moves against Taveuni bus suspension

Home ownership milestone for 31 families

Aspen invests in safer healthcare infrastructure

Major upgrade begins on Ratu Sukuna road

Legal process delays Corrections, DPP appointments

Mason takes the stand in Kamikamica perjury trial

Sugar supplies to normalize in coming weeks

Taveuni school bus services to resume operation

Parents urged to use Bebbo App

Shania Singh to host 2026 Kula Awards

Ministry lacks supermarket sugar tracking system

Man attacks two tourists with knife near ancient Acropolis site

Newborns take names of World Cup stars

PNG closes Taipei office

Sorokacika relishing historic home final

Pearls name 30-player squad for August Invitational

Baby Bula Boys one win from final

Global hunger declines across continents but climate, trade risks loom

World Cup trophy to arrive in style in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk

Burnham targets lower energy bills in first move

Buses running, but students left behind

LTA intervenes in Taveuni school transport crisis

Welfare boost aimed at ending poverty: Kiran

Parents reminded to guide children

Grand final tickets go on sale

Standards drive Vanua, Ranadi competitions

Items from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City office up for auction

Philippines, China summon each other's envoys

Digari is better than Rohit says Ravalaca trainer

Minister denies supermarket sugar shortage claims

Israeli airstrike kills family of six in Gaza

Two discharged in Laqere attempted murder case

Defence seeks time in cocaine importation case

Nasova remains with Drua after Newcastle release

Police release social media threat suspect

Nasinu city status plans gain momentum

Nine charities and schools receive funding boost

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ keeps fans guessing

We never dreamed of a home final: Legge

New Ravalaca will turn up against Digari

Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries

Fuel prices drive shipping hike

Taveuni school bus suspension linked to fare dispute

Calls for stronger national defence against scam threats

HEC defends Polytech funding cut

Business leaders push for investor confidence

Project faces parliament probe call

Three-year road back for PWD

Military logistics upgrade begins

Suva is officially running low on sugar supply

Illegal contraband intercepted at Suva Corrections center

Vanua quarterfinals live on FBC Sports and VITI+

At least six dead and 21 injured after 2 earthquakes in Peru

'The Odyssey' brings in $264.1 million

Budget cuts won’t affect peacekeeping duties

Forensic equipment shortage delays late Racagi case

Gender gap threatens inclusive AI

North Duavata carnival to build new classroom

Valelevu ground development plan on hold

Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say

A runaway leader and a surprise snub shake the Emmy

India's cockroach movement supporters gather to march despite police ban

Vatulele lease extension sparks transparency demands

Council report flags accountability issues

Youth power peace push

New opponent for Ravalaca

Dozens feared dead after passenger ferry sinks off coast of Guyana

Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show

It won’t be easy says Railumu

Fiji urged to adapt as peacekeeping threats evolve

Chance for Nasinu to win EPL

Duchess of Sussex earns a Daytime Emmy nomination

Farmer relief measures under consideration

Mbappe creates history

FICAC files amended charge on day of perjury trial

Council calls for stronger action against scams

Smarter waste management through better data

In China, people brave simulated typhoons to prepare for the real thing

Taveuni students get LANA assurance

‘The Pitt’ leads with 25 Emmy nominations and ‘Hacks’ breaks record

US renews strikes on Iran after at least two military personnel killed by Iranian attack

Spain wins FIFA World Cup

Social media threat investigated

Millions lost in scam since 2017

Russia pounds Kyiv in major ballistic missile attack

Andrew, Tristan Tate arrested in US on new charges

South Taveuni communities call for government outreach services

Government targets rural water gaps nationwide

Drug fight starts with protecting children

Infrastructure relocation planned under Navua town expansion

Most-capped Drua Woman relishing historic home final

Historic exhibition highlights women's contributions

Sister's journey inspires Tokaduadua

2,760 traditional cultural records digitised for Serua and Namosi

Fiji Airways reviews in-flight catering

Ministry reaffirms absolute ban on 'Dairo'

Police investigate social media threat targeting Suva

South Korea-US team unveils robotic technology

Ba, Rewa record convincing EPL wins

Review exposes deep crises at FSC

Investment Fiji reports lack verifiable data

New protocol boosts DV response

Culture drives new Suva Rehab Centre

Parliament passes financial reform bills

Ikanivere rues missed opportunity against Scotland

Vanua and Ranadi quarter-final lineups confirmed

Elementz celebrates title while growing the game

US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars

Paddling club fundraises for junior athletes

FIFA embraces American tradition

Rolling Stones match Beatles with 15th UK number one album

Nasinu stuns Lautoka at Churchill Park

Trump blames Canada for wildfire smoke

Loss of focus costs Flying Fijians

Committee flags major issues within EFL

Lau province calls for clarity on discipline laws

Town status to unlock more services for Navua

Police vehicle damaged during stolen car intercept

Digital skills to empower women

Chile’s Rubin Observatory begins decade-long mission

Next UK prime minister Andy Burnham drops digital ID scheme

Legge proud as Drua secure historic home final

England claim bronze as Mbappe breaks World Cup record

Police shift fasting Indian activist to hospital against his will

Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing joins Rabanne

Cuban dissident artist arrives in US after five years

MoH enforces strict rural postings for new doctors

Opposition rejects tourism tax burden on industry

Tourism targets higher standards

Separate duty for liqueurs

Young Fijian referee honoured by NZ Rugby

Flying Fijians fade after fast start

Fiji clinch group A with convincing win

Close contests highlight Vanua round three

Resort developer rejects landowner’s claims

$25m Ba project boosts growth

Super Rugby W final in Ba

China pledges deeper military cooperation with Fiji

Qauia residents receive free health services

Exhibition celebrates shared heritage

Fiji vs Scotland: Can the Flying Fijians finish on a high?

Sisters share Pearls dream

Namosi and Tavua edge rivals in tight U20

Families urge international search after Pakistan cargo plane crash

Suva holds Labasa to draw

Venice residents protest US envoy’s arrival for city festival

Historical win for Drua Women, final in Fiji

Music publishers, X Corp end U.S. copyright lawsuits

Northern Bulls reward hard work with win over Ra

Discipline key to unlocking Fiji's attacking game

France eyes third place finish

Apple, US officials discuss settlement in antitrust case

Quirky Kirk: William Shatner to make heavy metal debut

Fiji reaffirms independent foreign policy towards China

Supermarkets warned against conditional selling of sugar

New Think Tank guides Lau economy

Fiji FIU warns of investment citizenship risks

RFMF burglary case adjourned until Thursday

US and Iran attack infrastructure, raising fears of escalation

Firefighters battle 68 wildfires as U.S. faces extreme weather

Jasper retains Western Zone U18 title

Images show gruesome extent of illegal Pacific fishing

'Left behind': regions at risk on rush for AI uptake

Skipper Lomani backs Drua Women

Island services gets a lifeline

Cane access road project to be monitored

EV incentives spark climate debate

New Corrections Commissioner to be appointed soon

Trial date set for babysitter job trafficking case

Fiji's money laundering risk is high: Report

Discipline key for Fiji against Scotland

Core Pearls squad safe despite overseas influx

New Zealand confirms first H5N1 bird flu case in native bird

Pele's 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9 million

US imposes new 25% tariffs on Brazil, expands exemptions list

Tove thankful with selection

Grace Road embraces renewable energy solutions

Round Three fixtures set as teams chase top spots

International players add spark to Pearls trials

Salvation Army launches drug recovery centre

Disability inclusion a national development priority

Customs officers to receive wider investigative powers

Road safety watchdog returns

Lautoka targets response against Nasinu

New weather stations to strengthen Fiji’s early warnings

Tom Cruise’s love for ‘Amores Perros’ led him to ‘Digger’

Trump accuses China of 2020 election interference, contradicting U.S. intel

World Cup trophy to arrive in style in bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk

Iran and US step up attacks, release of American in dispute

Fiji Airways explores local carbon projects

FMIB certification boosts meat export opportunities

PM awards application now open

Iran launches fresh attacks after sixth day of US strikes

Danny Boyle's Rupert Murdoch drama to open 2026 Venice Film Festival

Report reveals barriers facing children with disabilities

Government tightens tax reporting penalties

Revised GBV protocol improves survivor care

Research needed to address labour challenges

Homecoming special for Kalounivale

Southern Zone playoffs set for Nausori