Nasova remains with Drua after Newcastle release

[Photo: FILE]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians winger Joji Nasova will remain with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after Newcastle Red Bulls agreed to release him from his contract for next season due to personal reasons.

The 26-year-old, who has represented Fiji in both sevens and 15s, had signed to join the English Premiership club for the 2026/27 season. However, the move will no longer proceed, with Newcastle confirming that Nasova will stay with the Drua.

In a statement, the club says it worked closely with Nasova, the Fijian Drua and the Fiji Rugby Players Association to reach a resolution that recognises the player’s personal circumstances while respecting contractual obligations under RFU and World Rugby regulations.

Newcastle General Manager of Rugby Neil McIlroy says while the club was looking forward to welcoming Nasova, they fully understand and respect the circumstances behind his decision.

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McIlroy says contractual certainty is important for clubs, players and the wider game, but rugby is also built on people, families and communities, and the club believes its responsibility extends beyond the field.

He wished Nasova, his family and the Fijian Drua every success in the future.

Newcastle has been active in the transfer market ahead of the new Premiership campaign, bringing in a host of new players, including former All Blacks winger Fehi Fineanganofo, whose move to the club is still expected to go ahead.