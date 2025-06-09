Pryde breaks silence after charges dropped

[Photo: File]

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has broken his silence following the withdrawal of charges against him, accusing key institutions involved in the

matter of pursuing a process aimed at removing him from office.

In a statement released after FICAC filed a nolle prosequi in the Magistrates Court, Pryde alleged that the Judicial Services Commission, senior officials and FICAC

mishandled the process that led to his suspension and investigation.

Pryde claimed the Chief Justice and the JSC refused to allow him to return to Fiji, alleging that further accusations were raised against him after he was reinstated by the

President following a Tribunal decision.

He also alleged that the JSC improperly referred the matter to FICAC for investigation instead of making a decision under its constitutional responsibilities.

Pryde said he was charged in his absence and without a caution interview, despite being willing to cooperate with investigators.

FICAC withdrew the charges against Pryde yesterday after Senior Prosecutor Lani More filed a nolle prosequi application, which was accepted by Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

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Pryde had faced allegations relating to the approval and receipt of gratuity payments, airfare reimbursements, and an airline refund involving public funds.

He has denied wrongdoing and said his experiences with the current government and the JSC had left a bitter taste, while warning it could affect expatriates considering roles

in Fiji’s public service.

Despite his criticism, Pryde thanked Fijians and his former colleagues at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, describing them as dedicated professionals who

represented the best Fiji had to offer.

The Chief Justice, Judicial Services Commission, FICAC and Attorney-General’s Office have not responded to Pryde’s latest allegations.