Viti Reggae concert to boost Indigenous tourism

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Two hundred and forty-eight Indigenous communities across Fiji could benefit from greater economic opportunities through tourism, as the Viti Indigenous Tourism Alliance (VITA) prepares a fundraising concert.

VITA, a non-government organisation representing Indigenous resource owners, supports communities to maximise benefits from their assets and land.

The organisation will host the Viti Reggae Concert from October 8 to 10, featuring South African musician TK Dube and the Lucky Dube Band to support its work with Indigenous communities.

VITA says proceeds from the event will support Indigenous resource owners in developing their resources into sustainable income-generating opportunities.

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VITA President Sitiveni Nawaqa says the initiative aims to support the 248 Indigenous resource owners across Fiji.

“From us, the Viti Indigenous Tourism Alliance, this is the way we can fundraise and look after all of our Indigenous owners within the 248 communities, or I can say Vanua. That’s the whole of Fiji.”

To maximise participation and benefits from the event, inclusivity is a key focus of the festival, with measures in place to ensure people of all abilities can participate.

This includes accessibility arrangements for persons with disabilities, pregnant women with prams, and elderly attendees.

The committee adds that the event will create opportunities for partnerships with tourism operators and businesses.

It says the focus is on collaboration that allows both businesses and communities to benefit from the festival.

A three-tier ticketing system has also been introduced to support Indigenous tourism, with proceeds supporting tourism operators, Vanua business readiness, and innovation within the Indigenous tourism sector.