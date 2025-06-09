Taveuni students get LANA assurance

LTA has identified standby transport providers. [PHOTO:PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Students affected by Taveuni transport disruptions will be considered under the Education Ministry’s Assessment Policy if they miss the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment due to verified transport issues.

Permanent Secretary for Education Navin Raj said arrangements may be made for affected students to sit the assessment on another approved date to ensure they are not disadvantaged.

The assurance comes as Taveuni bus operators push for higher fares, raising concerns over possible disruptions to school transport.

The Ministry is working with the Land Transport Authority, Fiji Police Force, Commissioner Northern’s Office, schools and transport providers to support students and minimise disruption.

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Years five and seven students are scheduled to sit the Literacy and Numeracy Assessment tomorrow and Wednesday.

The Land Transport Authority has identified standby transport providers on affected routes in Taveuni to assist if normal services are disrupted.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said Government is also preparing measures to keep school transport services running.

The Land Transport Authority has prepared a plan to deploy licensed carriers and minibuses on affected school routes if required.

Transport vouchers will also be provided to schools in Taveuni while officials continue monitoring the situation.

The Ministry will continue working with stakeholders as discussions over bus fares continue.