Police investigate social media threat targeting Suva

[Photo: File]

The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating a social media post that allegedly threatens unrest in the capital city.

The post, which issued an ultimatum calling for the removal of Fiji’s Constitution, also contained a threat to burn the nation’s capital, prompting an immediate police response.

The matter has been referred to the Fiji Police Force’s Digital Forensics investigators, who are examining the origin and content of the post as part of ongoing investigations.

Police are reminding members of the public to use social media responsibly and within the bounds of the law.

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While acknowledging the right to freedom of expression and speech, authorities stress that these rights must be exercised responsibly, adding that any misuse of social media or breaches of the law will not be tolerated.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

