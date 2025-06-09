Nasinu city status plans gain momentum

[Photo: FILE]

Nasinu’s push to become a city is gaining momentum as new investments and developments are transforming the country’s biggest municipality.

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Felix Magnus says they are working to develop the local economy as they work towards becoming a city by 2030.

“We want to grow Nasinu’s local economy. As I mentioned, Nasinu Town Council has a plan for 2030 to become a city. So we have two of the components that can make us into a city, or turn us into a city. We have the infrastructure; we have the population. What we don’t have is the local economy.”

Magnus is confident that this can be achieved in four years.

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“I am confident. With the level of investment that is coming to Nasinu, and the speed at which Nasinu is being developed, I am confident that by 2030, we can make a recommendation to the government, through the local government, that Nasinu becomes a city.”

Investor and President of Grace Road Group Daniel Kim says Nasinu’s rapid development is making everyday services more accessible.

“Before, people used to move to the Suva city center and all that, buy groceries, go shopping, and access the amenities in the facility. But now we have here, people don’t need to go all the way to Suva. Probably they don’t need to go all the way to Nakasi. We are here in Nasinu. So it will save their cost and time.”

Major developments, including the Emerald Bay and Lyndhurst projects, will strengthen the municipality’s case to recommend to the Government that Nasinu be granted city status by 2030.