Sugar supplies to normalize in coming weeks

[Photo:File]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation confirmed this afternoon that consumers can expect sugar supplies to return to supermarket shelves as retailers replenish inventories over the coming weeks.

This follows steady improvements in cane supply across all three operating mills, including the Lautoka Mill, which began crushing on July 14th.

FSC says as milling continues and production increases, bagging operations have resumed and fresh stocks are progressively entering the distribution network.

The Corporation has made significant progress in clearing outstanding orders.

Article continues after advertisement

The retail pack backlog stands at approximately 65 tonnes and is expected to be cleared by the end of this week.

For 25-kilogram bags, all June orders have been fulfilled, with current deliveries applying to July orders.

FSC says this demonstrates that supply is steadily flowing into the retail market.

To supplement local production during this transition, FSC has secured imported sugar.

Initial shipments from New Zealand have arrived and are being distributed, while additional consignments from Thailand will arrive throughout August and subsequent months to maintain adequate supplies.

FSC is working closely with customers to facilitate timely, equitable distribution nationwide.

As production increases, order backlogs are cleared, and imports supplement local supply, FSC expects retail availability to improve over the coming weeks.

The temporary shortage resulted from an unforeseen delay in the start of the 2026 crushing season, which strained domestic stocks.

To manage available supplies responsibly and prevent complete stockouts, FSC implemented a temporary rationing system for its customers.