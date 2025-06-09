Major upgrade begins on Ratu Sukuna road

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority has officially launched the Ratu Sukuna Road and Extension Street upgrading project, aimed at improving one of Suva’s busiest urban corridors.

The project is being delivered by China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Fiji Ltd

Speaking at the launch today, Minister for Roads Filipe Tuisawau said the road is a vital transport link used daily by thousands of residents, students, workers and visitors.

“Every day, thousands of residents, students, workers and visitors rely on this route to access schools, workplaces, government offices, healthcare facilities and public transport. It serves as an essential link within the wider Suva transport network, supporting the daily flow of life and commerce”.

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The Minister said the project scope was revised following a thorough review by the Fiji Roads Authority, with guidance from the Government and the FRA Board.

He said while the original proposal included dedicated bicycle lanes, landscaping and other urban enhancement features, the decision was made to prioritise essential infrastructure upgrades.

These include road safety improvements, pavement rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, pedestrian protection and strengthening the overall reliability of the road network.

Tuisawau said the revised approach will deliver savings of more than $8.3 million, reducing the project cost from approximately $36.5 million to $28.2 million, while maintaining all essential safety standards.

The final scope of the project includes the upgrade of approximately 2.7 kilometers of road, featuring full pavement rehabilitation, improved drainage systems, kerb and channel reconstruction, continuous dual pedestrian footpaths, enhanced pedestrian crossings, and upgraded road signage and markings.

The improvements are expected to address longstanding drainage issues, reduce accident risks and provide a safer, smoother journey for all road users.