Loss of focus costs Flying Fijians

[Source: File]

A loss of focus after halftime was at the heart of the Flying Fijians’ collapse against Scotland, according to head coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Fiji looked on course for victory after taking a 17-7 lead into the break, but Scotland dominated the second half to deny the visitors a winning finish to their Nations Championship campaign.

Seruvakula says his side failed to maintain the standards that had put them in control during the opening 40 minutes.

“I think it’s just a loss of focus. They were carried away because of the score in the first half. But we have to do better than that.”

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The coach felt Fiji’s forwards laid a strong platform early in the match, but discipline issues allowed Scotland back into the contest.

“We started well in the first half. We dominated in the forwards, I believe. But we came in the second half and we just lost it. We gave away a lot of penalties.”

Seruvakula acknowledged Scotland’s response and credited the hosts for earning the result.