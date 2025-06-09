Baby Bula Boys one win from final

[Source: OFC Media]

The Fiji Under-16 Boys are just 90 minutes away from a place in the OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship final as they prepare to face the Solomon Islands in the semi-finals tomorrow in Papua New Guinea.

The Baby Bula Boys have impressed throughout the group stage and will be looking to maintain that momentum in the knockout rounds.

A victory would see Fiji advance to the championship decider and move one step closer to regional glory.

The semi-final will be played at the PNG Football Stadium and kicks off at 6pm Fiji time.

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Fiji football fans will be hoping the young side can continue its strong run and secure a place in the final.