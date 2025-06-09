South Taveuni water project awaits approval

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South Taveuni’s water project is expected to move forward in the coming weeks once land access approval is secured.

The Water Authority of Fiji has already budgeted for the project and is currently awaiting approval from a landowner to allow the pipeline to pass through the area.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project has been identified as a priority to address water supply challenges affecting communities in South Taveuni.

“The water supply, the Water Authority of Fiji has already budgeted for the water project in South Taveuni. So it has already been intended, and currently the Water Authority of Fiji is awaiting further approval for the access in terms of the pipeline from one of the landowners.”

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Residents in parts of South Taveuni have faced challenges with unreliable water supply, particularly during periods of dry weather, with some communities experiencing shortages.

Ro Filipe says the project is already planned, and discussions with the landowner are ongoing to secure access for the pipeline.

He remains optimistic that the approval process will be completed soon, allowing the project to progress and improve water services for communities in the area.