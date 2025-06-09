Bobo, Matawalu guide Ra to semifinals

[Photo: Supplied]

More than 20 years of trying has finally paid off for Ra, with the side securing a place in the Vodafone Vanua Cup semifinals following a hard-fought 34-28 victory over Ovalau in the third quarterfinal.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the team led by former Flying Fijians representative Sireli Bobo, with former Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians halfback Peni Matawalu also playing a key role in the campaign.

Team manager Jacoro Nima said reaching the semifinals was the reward for years of hard work and perseverance.

“It’s been more than 20 years of us trying and now finally we’ve reached the semifinal. We came today confident to get the win and we’re grateful to have achieved it.”

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While pleased with the result, Nima acknowledged there are areas his side will need to improve ahead of next week’s semifinal.

“We will need to work on our ruck areas. That’s where we gave away a lot of penalties today and the coach has identified that.”

Despite the areas requiring improvement, confidence remains high within the camp as Ra prepares for its biggest test of the season.

“We’re confident to give a good game next week in the semifinal.”

The victory keeps Ra’s title hopes alive as the side looks to continue its fairytale run in this year’s Vodafone Vanua Cup.

And in other results Cakudrove beat Tavua and Vatukoula beat Macuata. The final quarterfinal match between Northland and Namosi is currently underway.

The Vanua Cup semifinals will be held next week Monday.