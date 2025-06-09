Two discharged in Laqere attempted murder case

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The state has filed a Nolle Prosequi against two of the three men charged with attempted murder of a police officer at a checkpoint in Laqere in April this year.

Dominiko Tabao and Jone Rakatia appeared before Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning.

The state was represented by Bhavna Kantaria.

The judge told the duo that they have been discharged and the bail conditions do not apply to them anymore.

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However, the duo was warned that they can be charged again for the same matter.

Tabao and Rakatia each faced one count of attempted murder, one count of serious assault and one count of going equipped with housebreaking tools.

Tabao was represented by Gavin O’Driscoll while Yogen Kumar represented Rakatia.

Meanwhile, Saimone Rokotunidau faces additional charges of attempted murder, serious assault, going equipped with housebreaking tools and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He is being represented by Jerry Dinati.

The judge stood down Rokotunidau’s matter because he was still on his way to court when the proceedings commenced this morning.