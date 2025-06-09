Buses running, but students left behind

[Photo: Supplied]

The sole bus operator on Taveuni continues to run normal passenger services, but is refusing to transport school children, forcing local communities to seek alternative transport.

Since yesterday, Rural Service Licence carriers have stepped in to carry students, ensuring children can reach school despite disruptions affecting 12 primary and five secondary schools on the island.

South Taveuni Primary School Committee Chair Mikaele Legai says that while the bus continues its general service, hundreds of students have been forced to rely on alternative arrangements made by parents and RSL drivers.

“From yesterday and today, there are two trucks that have been saving our children. If the government can just approve another two RSL trucks for us in the south, we don’t have to worry about the bus issue because they can cater for all the villages and settlements.”

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Legai says South Taveuni Primary has a roll of 450 students – 212 of whom rely on the bus – with over half affected by the operator’s decision.

He adds that student attendance dropped to just 41.5 percent yesterday as many were unable to arrange transport.

The operator maintains it is not seeking an overall fare increase but wants student rates on Taveuni aligned with those on Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Until an agreement is reached, local communities say they will continue relying on RSL carriers to get students to class.