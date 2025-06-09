Drua's blend of youth and experience paying dividends

[Photo: FILE]

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women’s successful season has been built on the strong connection between experienced campaigners and a host of new faces, according to head coach Mike Legge.

The Drua entered the 2026 season with around 14 debutants in the squad but has gone on to secure the minor premiership and a place in this weekend’s historic Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final.

Legge says he has been impressed by how quickly the group has come together, although it is not something that has surprised him.

“I’ve been massively impressed, but not surprised. Again, we’ve got a good blend here, and the girls have been together for a little while now.”

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The coach believes the cohesion within the squad is a key reason behind the team’s growth since the opening rounds of the competition.

“The synergy of the squad is very, very different to the side in round one.”

Legge expects another stern challenge in the grand final, noting that the NSW Waratahs have welcomed back several key players and responded strongly in recent matches.

The Drua Women will be chasing a third Super Rugby Women’s title when they host the Waratahs in Ba on Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 1pm, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.