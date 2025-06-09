Sorokacika relishing historic home final

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women prop Zipporah Sorokacika says playing in this weekend’s Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final on home soil will be one of the biggest moments of her rugby career.

The front-rower says preparations have been positive, with players and coaching staff putting in the work ahead of Saturday’s historic clash.

“The past two days, preparation has been going well. Thanks to the coaches, the management, and especially the girls, they’ve been giving 100 percent on the field and in the gym, and we’re preparing well for the grand final this Saturday.”

For Sorokacika, who is in her first season with the Drua, the opportunity to play in a home grand final makes the occasion even more special.

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“It’s going to be a very special one. It’s going to be a highlight of my journey, being a first-year player on the Drua team, and we’re in the grand final and playing in Fiji.”

The prop also acknowledged the support she has received throughout the season from family and friends.

“The support is very good. My parents and friends have been supporting me ever since I started with the Drua. They’ve been coming to my home games and supporting me through prayers and their presence, and I want to thank them for always being there for me.”

The Drua Women will host the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final on Saturday at the 4R Stadium in Ba.