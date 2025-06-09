Defence seeks time in cocaine importation case

[Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

The defence has sought more time to review additional disclosures filed by the State in a drug importation case.

In this matter, a General Manager from Tamavua, Shonal Sharma, was charged following the interception of a cocaine shipment sent from Brazil.

It is alleged that the consignment, addressed to Sharma’s company, arrived in the country on October 25, 2025.

Upon opening the package, officers discovered a white powdered substance hidden inside the device.

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Preliminary tests confirmed the substance was cocaine, weighing approximately 640 grams.

The package, declared as a “smoke machine,” was flagged during inspection by a drug detector dog.

Sharma is represented by lawyers Amrit Chand, Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima.

Sharma appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

The State counsel informed the court that further disclosures had been filed and served on the defence and requested that a list of agreed facts be submitted.

Defence lawyer, Devanesh Sharma, confirmed receipt of the additional disclosures and told the court he needed time to examine the material and prepare a draft of the agreed facts before both parties could settle on a trial date.

The matter has been adjourned to September 16th for a pre-trial conference, and Sharma’s bail has been extended.