200 business graduates from BSP Thrive program

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

BSP Fiji’s Thrive business development program has officially surpassed 200 business graduates since its launch in 2023.

The program served its latest cohort of 27 local entrepreneurs in Sigatoka, where participants completed personalised mentoring, practical workshops and networking designed to strengthen their businesses.

The cohort included businesses operating in tourism, hospitality, retail, agribusiness, manufacturing, handicrafts, bakery operations and sawmilling.

In a recent statement, BSP Relieving Country Head Maikash Ali says the programme demonstrates BSP’s commitment to championing success by empowering local entrepreneurs and supporting inclusive economic growth.

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“Together with our partner, Australian Business Volunteers, we are proud to support these resilient entrepreneurs who are solving real challenges, creating opportunities and driving economic activity in their communities.”

Ali says the latest cohort included 17 women-owned businesses, reinforcing BSP’s shared commitment to building a more inclusive and vibrant business community.

Additionally, Australian Business Volunteer Fiji Senior Program Manager Ravi Chand says the programme’s success is built on practical mentoring and lasting relationships.

“Our Skilled Business Professionals work alongside entrepreneurs to solve real business challenges using practical experience and tailored advice. Participants leave with stronger business skills, greater confidence and valuable networks that continue long after the workshops have finished.”

BSP Fiji Thrive has provided practical business capability development by combining one-on-one mentoring, interactive workshops, and ongoing coaching to help entrepreneurs improve business planning, financial management, operational performance, and long-term sustainability.

Now with the programme complete in Sigatoka, Fiji, Thrive resumes in Suva with a new cohort expected to soon begin their business capability journey.