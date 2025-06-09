Call to keep politics out public service

[Photo: File]

The politicisation of Fiji’s public service has damaged institutions, affected civil servants and weakened public trust, the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has heard.

Centre for Gender and Social Justice at Pasifika Communities University researcher Emele Duituturaga highlighted this during discussions on the Public Services Sectoral Impact Assessment Report.

Duituturaga says political upheavals disrupted public services and had a lasting impact on the people who served within them, including her own removal from office during the 2006 coup.

She says political interference can damage careers, disrupt service delivery and create fear among public servants.

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“Our people are broken, the service is broken. It was a time of personal distress, and as a woman, I felt vulnerable. Of course, when you have a gun pointed at your head, what do you do? You do what you are told to do. I recall, as did many of my colleagues, including CEOs at the time, we felt a very deep sense of tension and loyalty to the former Prime Minister Qarase, who was kept as a human shield.”

Duituturaga says the removal of experienced leaders weakened the public service, stressing that it must remain impartial and independent regardless of political changes.

Public service expert Professor Vijay Naidu says the Public Service Commission was established to ensure the public service operates without political influence and provides advice without fear or favor.

“But unfortunately, our public service was politicised, and it takes a long time to regain that sense of independence. And, you know what I think Henry said — without fear or favor, you similarly give your advice. Now they are all very frightened.”

The Public Services Sectoral Impact Assessment Report highlights the need to protect the independence of public institutions, warning that political interference can weaken service delivery and reduce public confidence.