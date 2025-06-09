Nasinu stuns Lautoka at Churchill Park

[Source: Lautoka football/ facebook]

Nasinu FC continued its impressive Extra Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Lautoka FC at Churchill Park this afternoon.

The Giant Killers claimed all three points on the road, handing the Blues another setback in their push up the league standings.

Lautoka entered the match looking to bounce back after last week’s loss to Navua, but Nasinu proved too strong, producing another determined performance away from home.

The result provides a significant boost for Nasinu as the battle for top positions on the Extra Premier League table intensifies.

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Lautoka will now be looking to regroup ahead of its next fixture, while Nasinu takes valuable momentum into the next round of competition.