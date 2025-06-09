Entertainment

'The Odyssey' brings in $264.1 million in worldwide ticket sales, studio says

Reuters

July 20, 2026 5:00 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” had an epic debut, grossing $264.1 million in global ticket sales on its opening weekend, including $124.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, Universal Pictures (CMCSA.O), opens new tab said on Sunday.

The film, based on the ancient Greek poem by Homer, stars Matt ​Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, and follows his perilous journey home after fighting the Trojan War.

It ​is Nolan’s first movie since the 2023 blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” which won Academy Awards in several categories, including ⁠directing and best picture.

Director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” had an epic debut, grossing $264.1 million in global ticket sales on its opening weekend, including $124.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, Universal Pictures (CMCSA.O), opens new tab said on Sunday.

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The film, based on the ancient Greek poem by Homer, stars Matt ​Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, and follows his perilous journey home after fighting the Trojan War.

It ​is Nolan’s first movie since the 2023 blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” which won Academy Awards in several categories, including ⁠directing and best picture.

“The Odyssey” cost $250 million to make. It received an A CinemaScore from filmgoers who attended opening-night screenings, and an audience ‌rating ⁠of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film ranks among Nolan’s biggest opening weekends.

Factoring in inflation, “The Odyssey” ranks as his third-highest-opening film globally, behind 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and 2008’s

“The Dark Knight,” which brought in inflation-adjusted totals of $358.5 million and $304 million, respectively, in worldwide ticket sales during their opening weekends.

Half the movie-goers elected to see “The Odyssey” in an enhanced format in the U.S. and ​Canada, including 23% at IMAX, ​according to Universal.

Fans began snapping ⁠up tickets for “The Odyssey” a year ago when seats at select IMAX theaters went on sale. IMAX (IMAX.N), opens new tab said demand for tickets was so high that more than 50 theaters across North America ​added show times between midnight and 7 a.m.

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