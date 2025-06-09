Legge warns Drua against complacency ahead of final

[Photo: FILE]

Despite guiding the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women into a historic home Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final, head coach Mike Legge believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Following the Drua’s 31-5 semi-final victory over the Queensland Reds, Legge identified discipline and decision-making as key areas the team must address before this weekend’s title decider.

“Some key areas we need to work on, I think we tried to go wide too early a few times. Our discipline, again, is a bit of an issue.”

The Drua coach acknowledged his side’s attacking threat but warned that mistakes could prove costly in a grand final.

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“I think we’ve got the points in us to put teams away. But when it comes to a final, and depending on who we play, we won’t get away with that stuff.”

The Drua Women will host the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final in Ba on Saturday as they chase a third championship title.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.