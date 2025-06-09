Taveuni schools will await Ministry approval

[Photo: FILE]

Schools in Taveuni are awaiting the Ministry of Education’s approval before allowing students to return to Taveuni Buses, despite the company confirming school services will resume today.

The delay comes as alternative transport arrangements through RSL have already been put in place for students for the remainder of the week, following the suspension of school bus services earlier this week.

The disruption forced many students to seek alternative ways to get to school during the LANA examination period.

While welcoming the operator’s decision to resume services, parents and school leaders maintain that students should never be caught in disputes over transport.

Article continues after advertisement

South Taveuni Primary School Chairman Mikaele Legai believes introducing another bus operator would provide competition and help prevent similar disruptions in the future.

“If the government approves another bus company, then there will be competition. Because this company is not from the southern side of the island. The families who are interested in registering a bus company are originally from the southern side of the island.”

Legai is also calling on the Government to ensure students are not affected by future transport disputes and to consider temporary transport options if needed.

Taveuni Buses suspended school services this week while seeking government intervention over student fare rates, arguing that operating costs on the island, including fuel, are significantly higher than on the mainland.

The company has since confirmed to FBC News that school transport services are expected to return to normal today following discussions with relevant stakeholders.

The Ministry of Education is yet to advise schools when students can transition back to the resumed bus services.