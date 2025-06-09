Unchanged Drua named for historic home grand final

[Photo: File]

McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women head coach Mike Legge has named an unchanged 23-member squad for Saturday’s historic Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final against the NSW Waratahs in Ba.

Legge has retained the same lineup that powered past the Queensland Reds 31-5 in last week’s semi-final, backing the combination that secured the club’s first-ever home grand final.

Veteran front-rower Karalaini Naisewa, who will make her 31st appearance for the Drua, starts at loosehead prop alongside hooker Keleni Marawa and tighthead prop Tiana Robanakadavu.

The second row features Mereoni Nakesa and Carletta Yee, while Nunia Daunimoala, Salaseini Railumu and Sulita Waisega complete the loose forward trio.

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Captain Kolora Lomani will again marshal the side from halfback and partner Varanisese Qoro in the halves.

In the backline, Aqela Raitubu starts on the left wing, Josivini Naihamu and Merewairita Neivoha combine in midfield, Atelaite Buna occupies the right wing and Litiana Vueti starts at fullback.

The bench comprises Bitila Tawake, Zipporah Sorokacika, Keri Lawavou, Karavaki Lutumaibau, Alfreda Fisher, Evivi Senikarivi, Ivamere Rokowati and Verenaisi Ditavutu.

The Drua Women will be looking to create more history by becoming the first Fijian side to win a Super Rugby Women’s title on home soil when they host the Waratahs at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park.

Kick-off is set for 1pm and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.