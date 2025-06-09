Pearls name 30-player squad for August Invitational

[Source: File]

Netball Fiji has announced a 30-member Crest Fiji Pearls squad for the August Invitational tournament, with the competition set to play a key role in selecting the team for the upcoming Netball World Cup qualifiers.

The squad features a mix of local and overseas-based players from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Dubai, highlighting the growing depth available to the national side.

Among those selected are Elina Drikibau, Ilisapeci Adrole, Leehava Saverio, Maliana Rusivakula, Maria Lutua-Rusivakula, Matila Vocea, Nina Nakula, Solei Toganivalu, Titilia Buloubuli, Vilimaina Kagi, Abbie Leger, Ana Moi, Anaulia Nuku, Asilika Sevuatia, Faith Burton, Jima Kete, Mykaella Chandra, Sainimere Tagiakiverata, Teuila Sotutu, Vuta Tokaduadua, Alisi Naqiri, Elenoa Gukirewa, Ema Mualuvu, Eseta Waqaira, Frances Vula, Josephine Nailumu, Lowata Tailevu, Nanise Waqaira, Naviniya Sivo, and Shaid Sasalu.

Netball Fiji says the final 12-member squad and three non-travelling reserves for the World Cup Qualifiers will be selected following the August Invitational.

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The announcement comes as the Fiji Pearls continue preparations for the qualifiers, with strong competition expected for places in the final traveling squad.