Pacific exporters get Australia market support

[Photo: PACIFIC TRADE INVEST AUSTRALIA/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific exporters will receive guidance on meeting Australia’s strict import requirements through a new online training session hosted by Pacific Trade Invest Australia and the Australian Government’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

The free webinar, titled Export to Australia: Biosecurity and Market Access Essentials for Pacific Exporters, will help businesses better understand Australia’s biosecurity system and the steps needed before agricultural products can enter the Australian market.

The session will cover Australia’s import processes, how exporters can use the Biosecurity Import Conditions system to check requirements, and common reasons shipments are delayed or rejected at the border.

Pacific Trade Invest Australia Trade Commissioner Tim Martin says the webinar will connect exporters with experts who manage Australia’s biosecurity system and provide practical information to help businesses trade with greater confidence.

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He says the aim is to help Pacific businesses access important export markets by providing the right information and support.

The webinar is targeted at exporters, agribusinesses, producer organisations, freight operators and trade support agencies across the Pacific.

Australia remains one of the key destinations for Pacific agricultural exports, with exporters encouraged to understand biosecurity requirements to avoid delays and ensure their products meet import standards.

The webinar will be held online on July 29 at 10am Australian Eastern Standard Time, with registration required.