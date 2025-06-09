Home ownership milestone for 31 families

[Photo: Supplied]

A total of 31 families officially received the keys to their new homes at the Nepani Subdivision today, marking another milestone in the first-home ownership initiative.

Speaking at the handover, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the event celebrates families fulfilling their aspirations to access secure and affordable housing.

Rabuka emphasized that housing is about more than just providing families with a roof over their heads.

“Housing development therefore creates benefits well beyond the families who receive homes, it supports jobs, investments and sustainable growth across Fiji.”

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Rabuka added that providing affordable housing remains a fundamental pillar of Fiji’s national development strategy.

“The Government together with the housing authority and our development partners, remain committed to ensuring that affordable quality housing is accessible to all Fijians, particularly low and medium, and middle income families.”

For new homeowner Lora Saqabobo, receiving her keys marks the end of a long journey to find a place her family can call home.

“It was a long, long and tough journey, a lot of running around. Looking for houses Nowadays, is quite difficult with the market value nowadays is so expensive. People earning enough just survive each day and with looking for properties to own, to achieve something like this is a blessing”

The Housing Authority will continue the expansion of housing in locations such as Tavakubu, Veikoba and Davuilevu, aiming to construct an additional 700 homes and 5,800 residential lots by 2031.