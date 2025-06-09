Sister's journey inspires Tokaduadua

Fiji Pearls Wing Defender, Vutaeli Tokaduadua (Right), with Fiji Pearls teammates.[Photo: NETBALL FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Crest Fiji Pearls representative Vutaeli Tokaduadua credits her older sister, Lily Tokaduadua, for inspiring her netball journey and motivating her to pursue the sport at a higher level.

Lily, who currently plays professional netball in New Zealand, left Fiji at the age of 15 to chase her sporting ambitions, a sacrifice that left a lasting impression on her younger sister.

Vutaeli says watching Lily leave behind family and friends to build a life overseas showed her the commitment and determination needed to succeed.

“Having to see her leave everything behind, friends and family, and stay on her own with families outside, it was hard for her, but she managed to work her way through it.”

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The Fiji Pearls player says her sister’s resilience motivated her to work harder and pursue her own goals in the sport.

“It was inspiring. I thought to myself, if she can do it, why can’t I? That’s when I started to take a look at myself and work hard to come through.”

Tokaduadua is currently part of the Fiji Pearls setup as preparations continue for upcoming international competitions.