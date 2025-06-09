New protocol boosts DV response

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Women and girls experiencing domestic violence will receive faster and more coordinated support under a new nationwide service delivery protocol launched by the Ministry of Women.

Speaking on the initiative, Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says domestic violence remains one of Fiji’s biggest social challenges and survivors often face difficulties accessing timely assistance.

She says the new protocol establishes a standard system that police, hospitals and other frontline agencies must follow to ensure survivors receive immediate and consistent support.

Kiran says training on the protocol will be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks so women and girls in urban, rural and maritime communities can access help without delay.

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“For example, if you go to the police, hospital or anywhere, it is an established protocol that everyone has to follow. And we hope that after the training and training of the whole country, any woman, whether it is a girl, a woman, or an old woman, will get immediate assistance, whether it is in rural areas or islands.”

She says funding in the 2026–2027 National Budget will support the implementation of the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls.

Kiran adds that the funding will also support community training, economic empowerment programmes for survivors, domestic violence shelters and the Domestic Violence Helpline to strengthen services for women across Fiji.