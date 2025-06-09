North Duavata carnival to build new classroom

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival has unveiled the construction of a new classroom at Valelawa Primary School in Macuata as its major community project for this year’s festival.

Speaking during the launch of the 2026 carnival contestants, organiser and chairman Satish Kumar said while the annual event continues to raise awareness about crime prevention and the fight against drugs, it also remains committed to supporting community development through charitable projects.

Kumar says this year’s fundraising efforts will go towards building a classroom for Valelawa Primary School, where students have been learning in temporary tents since classrooms were destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Ana in 2021.

“We’ll continue that. We have done so many projects in the Northern Division, and we’ll continue. Our project this year is to build a classroom at Valelawa Primary School. I think most of you don’t know that the students are still in tents.”

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Kumar also welcomed FMF’s commitment after the company signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the carnival, describing it as a significant boost to the event’s efforts in promoting community safety while raising funds for worthy causes.

A total of 18 contestants will compete in this year’s Queen, King, Teen and Princess categories under the theme “Duavata for Everyone’s Safety and the Fight Against Drugs.”

The week-long carnival will run from 24 July to 1 August at Subrail Park Ground Two in Labasa.