Spain wins FIFA World Cup

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Purchase Licensing Rights

Spain has defeated defending champions, Argentina 1-0 to win the FIFA World Cup.

The Spaniards needed an extra-time ​goal by substitute Ferran Torres ‌to edge past 10-man Argentina.

Torres broke the deadlock early ​in the second half of extra ⁠time, firing home on the ​rebound to give the European ​champions their second World Cup title.

Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez ​was dismissed with a second ​booking in second-half stoppage time.

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The Argentines were ‌toothless ⁠in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

At 65 ​years old, ​Spain’s Luis ⁠de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning ​coach.

Argentina’s 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi ​became ⁠only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals ⁠and ​also the oldest ​outfield player to feature in a final.