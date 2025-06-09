Youth power peace push

[photo: Fiji Government Facebook page]

Young people are being called on to take a stronger role in promoting peace, dialogue and unity as Fiji works to strengthen social cohesion.

The call was made by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran during a Youth Talanoa Session held in Lautoka.

Kiran told young leaders, students and youth representatives that they have the power to shape Fiji’s future through their actions and ideas.

She said they are the hope that can bring the country together through their narratives, thinking and actions.

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The session was organized by the National Youth Council of Fiji in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme.

It focused on the role of young people in preventing division, encouraging respect and building stronger communities.

Participants were also encouraged to think about the kind of Fiji they want to create for future generations and how they can contribute to nation-building.

The initiative aims to equip young people with skills and confidence to support dialogue, inclusion and peaceful communities.