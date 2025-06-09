Business leaders push for investor confidence

[Photo: FIJI AUSTRALIA BUSINESS COUNCIL/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji’s ability to attract more overseas investment will depend on the strength of its policies and infrastructure, according to Fiji-Australia Business Council President Himen Chandra.

With the 2026–2027 National Budget now released, Council President Himen Chandra says the focus must now shift to whether Fiji has the right conditions to compete for international investment.

Chandra points out that policies will determine how attractive Fiji is to investors and weak policy settings could limit economic growth and business opportunities.

“It’s our policies in play that make us attractive. If we don’t have the right policies in place, then we can’t be attractive enough to ensure that the economy grows and more business comes our way.”

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He says investors look beyond incentives and market opportunities, with basic infrastructure playing a critical role in business decisions.

Chandra says the country needs continued upgrades in key areas such as electricity, roads, water supply and sewage systems to support companies looking to establish or expand operations.

His comments come as Fiji prepares to host the Fiji-Australia Joint Business Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva from August 27 to 29.

The forum is expected to bring together business leaders, investors and government representatives from both countries to discuss economic opportunities, trade links and investment prospects.

Chandra said the current relationship between Fiji and Australia was at one of its strongest points, creating a window of opportunity for businesses to deepen cooperation.

He says the Fiji-Australia Business Council plays a key role in helping companies from both markets understand opportunities, challenges and ways to maximise the bilateral relationship.

The Council adds that the upcoming forum will be an important platform for Fiji to showcase its investment potential while addressing challenges that could affect future economic growth.