Military logistics upgrade begins

[Photo: FILE]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will begin work on a new $41 million Joint Logistics Command Warehouse with an initial allocation of $2.5 million.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua told Parliament the project will be built on RFMF-owned land at Bayview Heights in Suva.

He said the warehouse would centralise procurement and distribution for RFMF operations.

It will also support Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief activities in the Central and Eastern divisions.

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Tikoduadua was responding to Opposition MP Jone Usamate, who questioned the purpose of the new warehouse.

He said the $2.5 million allocation was for the first phase of the project, which will be delivered in stages.

The Minister also explained the $1.5 million allocation for the Maritime Essential Services Centre.

He said the funding would cover the RFMF’s operational costs for the centre.

The facility supports maritime surveillance, vessel monitoring, disaster response planning, search and rescue operations and border security.

Tikoduadua said other agencies based at the centre, including Police, Corrections and Customs, cover the costs of their own personnel.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau raised concerns about funding for the Naval Reserve under the Territorial Force.

He said the unit had not received funding for training and exercises in the past three years.

Tikoduadua said he would seek clarification from the RFMF on funding allocated for the Territorial Navy.

Parliament has approved the RFMF’s budget allocation under Head 19.