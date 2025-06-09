Council report flags accountability issues

[Photo: FILE]

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has come under scrutiny over delayed reporting and gaps in financial and performance disclosures.

A Parliamentary review found that the Council’s 2022 Annual Report was tabled significantly later than required under the Sugar Industry Act 1984, limiting timely oversight by Parliament.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chair Sakiusa Tubuna said the review identified weaknesses in governance, accountability and reporting by the statutory body responsible for representing sugarcane growers.

The committee found the report provided limited information on the council’s achievements against its Key Performance Indicators and lacked evidence showing the outcomes of its activities.

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The review also raised concerns over missing data on lease renewals, grower demographics, youth participation, succession planning and the involvement of farming cooperatives, which are critical to the future of the sugar industry.

Questions were also raised over the transparency of the SK Trust, with the Committee noting the absence of information on its financial performance, governance arrangements and income distribution despite significant market interest.

The Committee has recommended stronger compliance with reporting deadlines, an independent audit of the SK Trust, improved financial disclosures and regular reporting on grower issues.

It has also called for an independent grower satisfaction survey to assess the Council’s performance and service delivery.

Tubuna said implementing the recommendations would strengthen oversight, improve decision-making and support better outcomes for the sugar sector.