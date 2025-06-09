It won’t be easy says Railumu

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

This weekend’s Super Rugby W final is going to be the first for many McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women players, including fan favorite, Salaseini Railumu.

Last weekend, the openside flanker scored a try in their 31-5 win over the Queensland Reds in the semifinals in Lautoka.

However, she says it’s going to be a tough final against the Waratahs in Ba on Saturday.

Railumu says she needs to step up this weekend against the defending champions.

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‘I think we need to reset and go again, it won’t be easy because I know they’ll want to win too’.

Meanwhile, Waratahs captain Emily Chancellor is proud of how her side won against the Force in the semifinal.

Chancellor says they haven’t played like that this season.

The Drua hosts the Waratahs at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba on Saturday at 1pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.