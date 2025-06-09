A runaway leader and a surprise snub shake up the Emmy nominations

[Source: AP]

The Primetime Emmy Award nominations are out and not-so-surprisingly “The Pitt” is an early winner with more nods than any other show.

Also, it’s a great start for the cast of “Widow’s Bay” who enter with 19 nominations for its freshman season.

There were plenty of surprises and some snubs from Wednesday’s nominations, including some hits and misses for “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” and a first nom for Connor Storrie – just not for the show most people know him for.

If “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White attends the Emmy Awards this year, it won’t be as a nominee.

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The acclaimed series got several nominations for its final season, just not an acting nod for its head chef.