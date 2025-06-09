Navua eyes upset against title-chasing Labasa

[Photo: File]

Prithvi Navua FC will be out to dent Labasa FC’s title hopes when the two sides meet in Round 15 of the Extra Premier League at the HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Navua heads into the clash looking to rebound from a narrow 1-0 defeat to league leaders Ba FC and will be hoping home advantage can help secure a positive result.

Currently seventh on the standings with 16 points, Navua knows a victory over one of the competition’s title contenders would provide a significant boost to its top-eight aspirations.

Labasa, meanwhile, will be eager to return to winning ways after being held to a 2-2 draw by Suva in the previous round.

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The Babasiga Lions sit second on 29 points, just one point behind Ba, making Sunday’s fixture crucial in the race for the league crown.

With both teams chasing important points for different reasons, the encounter promises plenty of intrigue as the Extra Premier League season enters its decisive stages.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium, following the Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri curtain-raiser at 1pm.