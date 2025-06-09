Cane farmers get cost relief

[Photo: File]

Sugar cane farmers will pay less for mechanical harvesting and selected cane cartage services.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has reduced regulated rates following a decline in fuel prices.

The FCCC has cut mechanical harvesting rates by 16.7 per cent, reducing the current interim rate from $24.63 per tonne to $20.52 per tonne.

It has also reduced sugar cane lorry cartage rates between Rakiraki and the Rarawai Sugar Mill by 14.5 per cent.

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FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta said the reductions were mainly driven by lower diesel prices, which are a major cost factor for harvesting and transportation operators.

Jiuta explained that as fuel costs have decreased, it is appropriate that the savings are reflected in regulated rates to ensure they remain aligned with actual operating costs.

She adds that the adjustments balance the interests of farmers while allowing service providers to recover reasonable operational costs.

The new maximum rate for mechanical sugar cane harvesters is $20.52 per tonne before VAT, or $23.09 per tonne inclusive of VAT.

For cane cartage services from Rakiraki to Rarawai, rates have also been reduced across three regulated zones.

The first zone, from Draunivi to Rarawai, has dropped from $30.30 to $25.89 before VAT.

The second zone, from Draunivi to Vitawa Bridge to Rarawai has reduced from $34.27 to $29.28 before VAT.

The third zone, covering Vitawa Bridge to Penang to Ellington areas to Rarawai, has decreased from $39.06 to $33.37 before VAT.

The FCCC said the cartage rate changes only apply to services operating between Rakiraki and Rarawai because those services are currently regulated under the Sugar Cane Cartage Lorry Services from Rakiraki to Rarawai Order 2022.

The interim reductions do not apply to cane cartage services operating in other parts of Fiji.

The Commission said it would continue monitoring global fuel price movements and other industry costs to determine whether further adjustments are needed.

Farmers and consumers have been urged to report any cases of overcharging or unfair trading practices by mechanical harvester operators and sugar cane lorry cartage owners.