Lautoka mill needs more cane

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Cane Growers Council and Sugar Industry Tribunal are urging cane growers and industry stakeholders to increase cane deliveries to the Lautoka Sugar Mill as concerns are mounting over low supply levels.

The three organizations met today to review the current cane supply situation and measures needed to support continued crushing operations at the mill.

FSC says the Lautoka Mill requires about 5,000 to 5,500 tonnes of cane per day to maintain normal crushing operations.

However, since the start of the season, daily cane deliveries have remained below 2,800 tonnes.

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It says the reduced supply is affecting the mill’s ability to operate efficiently and maintain continuous crushing.

They are calling on cane growers, harvesting gangs, mechanical harvester operators, contractors, and cane transport operators to immediately increase harvesting and delivery of cane to the mill.

The FSC, Council and Tribunal say maintaining a steady cane supply is critical to ensuring uninterrupted crushing operations and protecting the interests of growers and the wider sugar industry.

The cane supply situation will be monitored over the next 10 days, during which all stakeholders have been urged to work together to maximise deliveries.

At the end of the monitoring period, the Sugar Industry Tribunal will assess the situation and determine the next course of action regarding the future operations of the Lautoka Sugar Mill.

The organizations say the coming days are critical and a sustained improvement in cane supply will help guide future decisions.