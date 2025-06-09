Aspen invests in safer healthcare infrastructure

[Photo: Supplied]

Healthcare facilities across Fiji’s Western Division will now have access to a safer and more efficient medical waste disposal system following the commissioning of two new medical waste incinerators at Lautoka Hospital.

The $1.2 million investment by Aspen Medical will allow the hospital to safely process clinical waste from Lautoka Hospital and most health facilities in the Western Division through a centralized disposal system.

Aspen Medical Chief Executive Gavin Whiteside says the project is about more than replacing old equipment.

He says it is an investment in safer hospitals, healthier communities and better environmental management.

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Whiteside says the new incinerators are among the most advanced in Fiji and can each process up to 150 kilograms of medical waste every hour.

“With automated operation and remote access functionality, these systems deliver greater efficiency and reliability, helping in ensure uninterrupted service and minimizing downtime”

He adds that the units are equipped with emission control technology that captures harmful pollutants before they are released into the air, reducing their impact on the environment.

Whiteside says the new system goes beyond Fiji’s environmental requirements and reflects Aspen Medical’s commitment to delivering high standards in healthcare, safety and sustainability.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Ms Luisa Cikamatana says the investment highlights the importance of partnerships between government, private healthcare providers and frontline workers, adding that working together is key to delivering safe, quality and equitable healthcare for every Fijian.

Cikamatana says every investment in safer facilities and modern technology strengthens Fiji’s health system and improves the care provided to communities.

“let us continue embracing innovation, not simply because technology advances but because every improvement strengthens our ability to provide better care. Every upgraded system, every modern facility, every investment in safety is ultimately an investment in the health and well-being of our people”

The project is expected to strengthen infection control, improve environmental safety and provide a reliable medical waste disposal service for years to come.