Kamikamica trial moves to no case bid

Manoa Kamikamica outside court today.

The prosecution has closed its case in the perjury trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, with the defence set to argue there is no case to answer.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption concluded its case today after calling two witnesses before the Suva Magistrates Court.

Former Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu was the second prosecution witness to take the stand.

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During his testimony, Ravu was questioned by FICAC lawyer Josann Pene about diary entries he made regarding conversations involving his own abuse of office case.

The court took a second recess within an hour this morning after Ravu declined to provide the names of individuals he referred to, saying they were his former Cabinet colleagues.

Ravu was asked about diary entries dated the 8th of July and the 5th of August, which recorded discussions about his court matter.

He told the court that Kamikamica had asked him about his case on the 8th of July, while Kamikamica and former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad had also enquired about the matter on the 5th of August.

Ravu also told the court that Kamikamica informed him that Barbara Malimali would be appointed as the FICAC Commissioner.

Defence lawyer Wylie Clarke did not cross-examine Ravu after his evidence.

Following the closure of the prosecution’s case, Clarke informed the court that the defence would file a no case to answer application tomorrow.

The matter will return to court tomorrow for submissions on whether the case should proceed.