South Taveuni communities call for government outreach services

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Residents in Southern Taveuni are calling for government services to be brought closer to rural communities, citing high travel costs and disruptions caused by system outages at service centres.

Vuna District Representative Laisiasa Tuimouta highlighted that travelling long distances to Waiyevo and Naqara only to find services unavailable leaves many families out of pocket.

Communities are now advocating for regular outreach visits by government agencies to the south of the island.

Tuimouta says that years of lobbying by community leaders, supported by 21 village headmen from Taveuni and Qamea, had already successfully brought several agencies to the island.

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“Over the years, we have continued to raise these concerns and, with the support of 21 village headmen from Taveuni and Qamea, we pushed harder for government services to be brought closer to our people. This resulted in agencies such as the Births, Deaths and Marriages office, the Ministry of Forestry, and the Ministry of Fisheries extending services to Taveuni. What is left now is FIRCA, as many people still have to travel to Labasa or Savusavu to access those services.”

He adds that monthly visits by government officers to rural districts could ease the financial burden on residents who spend money travelling to lodge applications only to be turned away when systems are offline.

Meanwhile, Ura resident Abhishek Sapra raised concerns that rural communities continue to be overlooked in development discussions.

Sapra argued that while most meetings are held around business centres, remote locations still face poor roads, limited water access, and unreliable infrastructure.

Residents hope regular outreach and wider consultations will ensure those living furthest from urban centres are not left behind.