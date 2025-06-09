Seruvakula urges patience amid criticism

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula is calling for patience as he begins rebuilding the national side following a winless Nations Championship campaign.

Fiji returned home this morning after suffering defeats to Wales, England and Scotland in the opening leg of the competition, with some supporters questioning Seruvakula’s tenure after his first tour in charge.

However, the former Flying Fijians captain believes criticism is part of the job and says the experience has provided valuable lessons for the future.

“This is normal, it is kind of a way of life for us to be criticised because everyone wants to win, but all I can say is we have to be patient because the result will come.”

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Seruvakula says the campaign has helped him identify areas requiring improvement, as well as players who can strengthen the team moving forward.

“This was my first tour as head coach and I have identified what our weaknesses are and how we can improve. I’ve also identified the players that should not be in the team and those that we have to bring into the team.”

Despite the disappointing results, Seruvakula remains confident Fiji is on the right path.

“It’s all a learning process. Every powerhouse team in the world was not always winning once and now they’re at the top. We always start somewhere and make our way up.”

The coach says he will continue to work hard despite the criticism.