Regional rugby training week gets underway in Nadi

[Source: supplied]

Rugby stakeholders from Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have gathered in Nadi for a week-long training programme aimed at strengthening coaching, officiating and rugby administration across the Pacific.

The CAP Rugby Training Week officially opened on Monday and will run until July 25, bringing together coaches, referees, club administrators and federation representatives from the three rugby nations.

Funded by the Agence Française de Développement and implemented by Expertise France in partnership with Fiji Rugby Union and the French Rugby Federation, the programme focuses on developing trainers who can support coaches and match officials while also improving club and federation management.

Participants will take part in classroom sessions, practical workshops and on-field training designed to build technical expertise and strengthen rugby structures across the region.

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Organisers say the initiative is expected to enhance regional cooperation and create a network of trainers and administrators capable of supporting rugby development long after the programme concludes.

French Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Benjamin Delannoy highlighted rugby’s role in strengthening ties between France and the Pacific.

“Rugby is one of the strongest expressions of that commitment. It connects France, its Pacific territories and Pacific Island countries through a shared passion, shared values and long-standing friendships.”

Meanwhile, AFD Fiji Head Elodie Vitalis says the programme is about more than just rugby.

“Sport is far more than competition. It is a powerful driver of sustainable development.”

The CAP Rugby programme also promotes inclusion, gender equality, environmental awareness and community development through sport.