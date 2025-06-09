Minister denies supermarket sugar shortage claims

Sugar Industry Minister Tomasi Tunabuna confirmed that the Fiji Sugar Corporation maintains a consistent sugar supply to supermarkets, despite reports of widespread shelf shortages.

FBC News spoke with several retailers, resellers, and sugar-dependent businesses who reported limited availability yesterday.

Visits to Suva supermarkets also confirmed empty shelves.

However, Tunabuna stressed that regular deliveries, including truckloads sent to distributors for retail supply, continue as normal, noting a recent shipment left Lautoka for Suva on Saturday.

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He suggested the bottleneck lies at the retail level, where some supermarkets may be restricting customer purchases.

Tunabuna called on retailers directly to clarify why they are limiting sales when FSC distribution remains uninterrupted.