Illegal contraband intercepted at Suva Corrections center

[Photo: File]

A package of illegal contraband was intercepted after an attempted throw-in at the Suva Corrections center this morning.

The seized contraband contained 17 rolls of marijuana, 2 sachets of methamphetamine crystals, and 45 rolls of suki, 1 touch-screen mobile phone, 1 button mobile phone, 1 thumb-sized phone, and 1 charging cable, 1 gas lighter, 2 packets of chocolate, 2 packets of chewing gum, and 2 packets of snacks.

The suspects and the vehicle they travelled in were captured by CCTV cameras.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva says that such actions directly undermine the rehabilitation of inmates.

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“This is a prime example of the lack of support from members of the public who continue to fuel this illegal activity. We have identified the culprits through our security systems and CCTV, recorded their car registration numbers, and are now working with the Police to bring them to justice.”

The FCS is working closely with the Fiji Police Force to locate and arrest the culprits.

The FCS maintains a zero-tolerance policy on contraband and continues to strengthen its surveillance to block illegal entry points into the prison system.