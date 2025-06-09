‘The Pitt’ leads with 25 Emmy nominations and ‘Hacks’ breaks record for comedies with 24

[Source: AP]

“The Pitt” led all nominees with 25 in a dominant sophomore season, while “Hacks” got a graduation party with a record-setting 24 to lead all comedies in its final season as Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday.

The totals give HBO Max the top spot for both drama and comedy, with “Hacks” breaking the record for most nominations for a comedy series held jointly by “The Studio” last year and “The Bear” in 2024. HBO Max led all outlets with 122 overall nominations and has three shows up for both best drama and best comedy series.

The nominees announced for 118 Primetime Emmy categories included the late Rob Reiner for his guest acting on “The Bear,” Bad Bunny for his Super Bowl halftime show, and newlywed Taylor Swift for “The Eras Tour – The Final Show” concert special.

Emmy voters love a departing show, and have loved the tension-between-comedy-generations “Hacks” since its first season, allowing it to run up the numbers as a fifth-year senior. Star Jean Smart has won best actress in a comedy for all four previous seasons, and it would be stunning if she didn’t claim a fifth.